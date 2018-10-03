Catholic World News

Chinese nun is among youth taking part in synod

October 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 15th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops (October 3-28) is devoted to “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.”

