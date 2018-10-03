Catholic World News

In lengthy remarks at UN, Vatican ‘foreign minister’ emphasizes right to life, other human rights

October 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks during a UN General Assembly debate devoted to “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: global leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!