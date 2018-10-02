Catholic World News

Filipino nun tagged as Communist fears for life

October 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Susan Bolanio described the “farcical lie,” which she linked to the nation’s military, as a “malicious and vile design to put [my] life in danger, especially as Mindanao is under martial law. To be linked to a terrorist Communist group is to condemn a person as all-out anti-government.”

