Cardinal Zen joins protesters opposing worsening human rights situation in Hong Kong

October 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is very hard for me for me to teach the nonsense promoted by the government, like national education on the Chinese flag,” said a schoolteacher who is a member of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Diocese of Hong Kong. The protesters recalled the 4th anniversary of the unsuccessful Umbrella Revolution.

