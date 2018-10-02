Catholic World News

Indian bishop accused of rape continues to proclaim his innocence from jail

October 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I talked to [Bishop Franco Mulakkal] for 15 minutes,” another bishop said. “His faith is strong. He told me that he spends his time praying.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

