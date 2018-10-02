Catholic World News
Bishop warns of Kurdish persecution of Christians
October 02, 2018
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Behnan Hindo is the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Hassaké-Nisibi, located in northeastern Syria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!