DR Congo: bishops’ conference official fears corruption in upcoming election
October 02, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: President Joseph Kabila postponed the 2016 presidential election to 2017, and then to December 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
