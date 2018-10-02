Catholic World News

Cardinal Baldisseri questions Archbishop Chaput’s critique of synod working document

October 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: At a Vatican press conference (video), the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops referred to the Philadelphia archbishop’s critique of the youth synod’s working document. “If he had any objection, he could have said so; we would have included that, calmly,” said Cardinal Baldisseri. “But I don’t understand why, later, he made a declaration. It’s a matter of loyalty and honesty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!