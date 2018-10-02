Catholic World News

Pope Francis laments trend toward legalization of euthanasia

October 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We are experiencing a strong universal trend toward the legalization of euthanasia,” Pope Francis told participants in a seminar on health care. “Even in these harsh circumstances, if the person feels loved, respected, and accepted, the negative shadow of euthanasia disappears or becomes almost non-existent.”

