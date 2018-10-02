Catholic World News

Be transformed by the Spirit, Pope tells French priests

October 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On October 1, Pope Francis received nearly 100 priests from the Diocese of Crétiel, in the suburbs of Paris.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!