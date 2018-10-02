Catholic World News

Holiness in charity transforms the Church and the world, Pope tells Rosminians

October 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Antonio Rosmini (1797-1855) founded the Institute of Charity in 1828.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

