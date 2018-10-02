Catholic World News

Prelate welcomes cancellation of FDA fetal tissue contract, calls for additional action

October 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “While we are grateful for this first step, it remains incumbent on the Administration to act quickly to cease all funding for research involving body parts from aborted babies,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

