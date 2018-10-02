Catholic World News

Indonesia: Caritas, dioceses assist victims of earthquake, tsunami

October 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami, which took place on September 28, has killed over 1,200 people. Nearly 50,000 people have been evacuated from the region.

