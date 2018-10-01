Catholic World News

Pope invites two Chinese bishops—one once excommunicated—to join in Synod

October 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued late invitations to two Chinese bishops to participate in the October meeting of the Synod. After the Vatican and Beijing struck a deal on the appointment of new bishops, the Pope issued invitations to Bishop John Baptist Yang Xiaoting of Yan’an, and Bishop Joseph Guo Jincai of Chengde. The latter was installed by the Chinese regime without Vatican approval, thus incurring excommunication, but that penalty was lifted as part of the new Vatican-Beijing accord.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!