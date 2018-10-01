Catholic World News

Charges against British cardinal were deemed ‘not credible’

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Complaints of sexual abuse that were lodged against the late Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor of Westminster were found by the Vatican and by British authorities to be “not credible,” The Tablet reports. Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has said that Pope Francis demanded a halt to an investigation of the charges by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

