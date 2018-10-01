Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl party to 2005 settlement involving McCarrick

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, DC, was involved in legal settlement reached in 2005 to resolve allegations against clerics, including former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the Washington Post reports. Cardinal Wuerl has insisted that he was unaware of charges against McCarrick until this year.

