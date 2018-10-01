Catholic World News

El Salvador’s bishops lament nation’s ‘dramatic water crisis’

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Without sufficient and good quality water, there can be no possibility of development for our country, nor prosperity for our people,” the bishops said in a statement. “The dramatic water crisis in El Salvador, in terms of availability, quality and access, is widely recognized and scientifically documented.”

