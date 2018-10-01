Catholic World News

Jehovah’s Witnesses ordered by jury to pay $35M to abuse survivor

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A woman, now 21, was abused by a family member; the abuse was reported to elders of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, who failed to report it to state authorities. Thus, “the lawsuit claimed the local and national Jehovah’s Witnesses organizations were negligent and violated a Montana law that requires them to report abuse to outside authorities,” the Associated Press reported.

