Recognize that God acts outside our group, Pope says in Angelus address

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s about being more attentive to the genuineness of the good, of the beautiful and of the true that is done, not about the name and provenance of the one who does it,” the Pope said during his September 30 Angelus address (video), in which he reflected on Mark 9:43-48.

