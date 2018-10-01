Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Pray the Rosary daily in October for the protection of the Church from Satan

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has invited “all the faithful, of all the world, to pray the Holy Rosary every day, during the entire Marian month of October, and thus to join in communion and in penitence, as the people of God, in asking the Holy Mother of God and Saint Michael Archangel to protect the Church from the devil, who always seeks to separate us from God and from each other.” The Pope asked the faithful to conclude the Rosary with the ancient invocation “Sub tuum praesidium” (“We fly to thy patronage”) and with the prayer to St. Michael the Archangel.

