Vatican ‘foreign minister’ calls for protection of Christians in Middle East

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks at a UN event, organized by Hungary, devoted to “Freedom from Persecution: Christian Religious Minorities, Religious Pluralism in Danger.”

