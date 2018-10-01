Catholic World News

Theme of World Communications Day 2019: ‘From network community to human communities’

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In the Decree on the Means of Social Communications (Inter Mirifica, 1963), the fathers of the Second Vatican Council called for the establishment of a communications day in every diocese of the world.

