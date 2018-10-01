Catholic World News

Pope calls for increased culture of inclusion for the deaf

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Much remains to be done for the promotion of deaf people, overcoming the isolation of many families and redeeming those who are still the subject of unacceptable discrimination,” Pope Francis said in a message for the 60th International Day of the Deaf.

