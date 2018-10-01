Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to importance of sacred art

October 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Throughout history, art has been second only to life in bearing witness to the Lord,” Pope Francis said in an audience with the Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. “It was, and remains, a majestic road allowing us more than by words and ideas to approach the faith, because it follows the same path of faith, that of beauty.”

