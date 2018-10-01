Catholic World News

Priest who was ‘apostle of charity’ is beatified in Marseilles

October 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Provence (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Jean-Baptiste Fouque (1851-1926) “was an assistant parish priest his whole life—a good example for status seekers,” Pope Francis said. “He promoted numerous welfare and social works in favor of young people, the elderly, the poor and the sick. May the example and intercession of this apostle of charity sustain us in our commitment to welcome and share with the weakest and most disadvantaged people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

