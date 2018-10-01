Catholic World News

India’s top court lifts Hindu temple ban on women of menstruating age

October 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “Patriarchy in religion cannot be permitted to trump over element of pure devotion borne out of faith and the freedom to practice and profess one’s religion,” the chief justice of India’s Supreme Court ruled in a case involving the Sabarimala /a> pilgrimage site.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!