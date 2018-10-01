Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops discuss Amoris Laetitia, increase in annulment cases

October 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: During the meeting, the apostolic nuncio to Jordan said that the Church has a good relationship with Jordan’s government.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

