Catholic World News

Promote culture of legality, security, and respect for sake of the poorest, Pope tells police

October 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his audience with the Italian State Police Association (video), Pope Francis also recalled how Christ’s teaching profoundly changed human culture, from the elimination of slavery, to the treatment of women, the sick, and children.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!