Spanish bishop sees Pope as threat to Catholic doctrine

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish bishop has voiced public criticism of Pope Francis, saying that under his leadership Catholicism is in danger of becoming “a Church without a doctrine.” Bishop Juan Antonio Reig Pia made the remarks as he introduced a new book by the late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra, one of the four cardinals who signed the dubia.

