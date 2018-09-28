Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ calls for action to end violence in Central African Republic

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, deplored the “dramatic increase in violence” in the Central African Republic, in an address to a special UN session on that country’s troubles. The archbishop said that “the international community bears the serious responsibility of giving the necessary backing that will facilitate the stabilization of the national government.”

