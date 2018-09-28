Catholic World News

Vatican announces laicization of Karadima, central figure of Chilean scandal

September 28, 2018

Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced the laicization of Fernando Karadima, the influential Chilean priest who was at the center of the sex-abuse scandal in that country.

