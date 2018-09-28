Catholic World News

Pope encourages ecumenical work with Pentecostals

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to members of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, who were meeting in plenary session this week, Pope Francis addressed the challenge of ecumenical work with Pentecostal and charismatic groups. “First of all,” he said, “we have the duty to discern and recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit in these communities.”

