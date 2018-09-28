Catholic World News

Pope, in press conference, linked China agreement, Archbishop Viganò’s testimony

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As he returned from apostolic journey to the Baltic nations, Pope Francis said, “When there was that famous communique of an ex-Apostolic Nuncio, the episcopates of the world wrote me, saying clearly that they felt close, that they were praying for me. The Chinese faithful wrote and the signature of this writ was from a bishop, let’s say it this way, of the traditional Catholic Church and from a bishop of the Patriotic Church, together and faithful, both of them. For me, it was a sign from God.”

