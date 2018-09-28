Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò releases new ‘testimony’ responding to Pope’s silence on McCarrick cover-up

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In this new document (full text), Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò responds to the Pope’s refusal to answer the charge that he knew of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual abuse, yet made McCarrick “one of his principal agents in governing the Church.”

