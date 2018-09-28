Catholic World News

Christian survivors of arson attack blame former Pakistani PM for protecting gang

September 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was Pakistan’s prime minister in 2012 and 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Visit Amazon: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Island (English subtitled)