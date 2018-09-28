Catholic World News
Christian survivors of arson attack blame former Pakistani PM for protecting gang
September 28, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was Pakistan’s prime minister in 2012 and 2013.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!