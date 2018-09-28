Catholic World News

Local Muslims stone 3 Christians to death in Kenyan town

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in the northeastern Kenyan town of El Wak. The East African nation of 48 million is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.

