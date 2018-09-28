Catholic World News

UK government fires doctor for stating that gender is determined by biology

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. David Mackereth “made it clear during his training that he would refuse to use pronouns which did not match his own view of a person’s biological gender,” said a spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions. “We expect all assessors to handle assessments sensitively and adhere to the Equality Act 2010.”

