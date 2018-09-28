Catholic World News

DR Congo bishop appeals for protection for civilians after rebel attacks

September 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: 27 Christians were among those killed in an Islamist assault on Beni, a city of 230,000 in the eastern part of the nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!