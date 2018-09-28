Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister affirms ‘right to migrate’ and ‘sovereign right of States to protect their borders’

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a UN event (The Road to Marrakech), Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said that “the Holy See firmly believes that a robust framework for an adequate international response [to migration] is needed.”

