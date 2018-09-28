Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister, at UN, calls for ‘total elimination of nuclear weapons’

September 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Joining other speakers at the UN for the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher called on nations to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty.

