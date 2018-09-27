Catholic World News

Buffalo seminary rector, charged with misconduct, taking leave of absence

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The seminary rector in the Diocese of Buffalo, New York, has revealed that he is taking a leave of absence. Father Joseph Gatto said that his decision was not related to recent charges of homosexual misconduct. Buffalo’s Bishop Richard Malone is currently facing calls for his resignation, on the grounds that he failed to respond to sex-abuse complaints.

