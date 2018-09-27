Catholic World News

China touts agreement with Vatican to fight organ trafficking

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government expects to form an alliance with the Holy See to fight against trafficking in human organs. The government-controlled Global Times announced plans for the initiative following a conference on organ donation, at which Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Science, praised the Chinese government for its leadership in the field.

