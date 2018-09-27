Catholic World News
German bishops apologize for thousands of sex abuse cases
September 27, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Reinhard Marx, president of the bishops’ conference, linked the abuse to clericalism.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
