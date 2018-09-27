Catholic World News

Maryland attorney general to investigate Baltimore archdiocese’s records on sexual abuse of minors

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I have informed the attorney general that the archdiocese is supportive of the review and will be fully cooperative throughout the process,” Archbishop William Lori wrote in a letter to priests.

