Maronite patriarch calls on political parties to form ‘emergency government’ in Lebanon
September 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi described the nation as “economically and financially dead.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
