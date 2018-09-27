Catholic World News

Bosnia-Herzegovina: in election statement, bishops lament widespread corruption

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Balkan nation of 3.1 million is 51% Muslim, 31% Orthodox, and 15% Catholic. “Thousands of people [are] leaving the country to survive,” the bishops wrote. “The overwhelming impression [is] that local politicians don’t care about common good.”

