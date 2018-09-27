Catholic World News

Homelessness is theme of Australian bishops’ annual social justice statement

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We pray that Australia will hear the challenges that this Statement offers: to confront an economy that has allowed housing to become out of the reach of so many; to reach out, like the Samaritan, to the wounded and helpless; and to call on our governments to make hard decisions that will allow everyone in our communities to find secure accommodation,” wrote Bishop Vincent Long Van.

