Iraqis are frustrated and disappointed, Chaldean patriarch tells lawmakers

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako referred to a 22.6% unemployment rate, widespread corruption, rising illiteracy, and the “deterioration of health, education, and service institutions.” He called on Christian lawmakers to work for the passage of laws “that explicitly recognize our existence and guarantee our full rights.”

