Vatican foreign minister, at UN, calls for worldwide abolition of the death penalty

September 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Italy, Brazil, Burkina Faso, France, and Timor-Leste helped organize a UN event devoted to the “Death Penalty: Poverty and the Right to Legal Representation.”

