Catholic World News
Leading Vatican diplomat pays tribute to Nelson Mandela’s legacy
September 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks at the UN General Assembly’s Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!